Manish Sisodia Launches Leadership Internship for Delhi Youths

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has announced an internship program aimed at providing Delhi's youth with practical experience in leadership and election campaigns. The 'Internship with Manish Sisodia' offers students and young professionals an opportunity to engage in public issues and electoral processes during the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:42 IST
AAP leader Manish Sisodia has unveiled a unique internship designed to equip Delhi's youth with firsthand experience in leadership and managing election campaigns.

This initiative, termed 'Internship with Manish Sisodia,' is open to college students and young professionals eager to delve into the intricacies of electoral politics.

Running until February 28, 2025, or the conclusion of the Delhi Assembly elections, the program seeks applicants aged 18 and above who are registered Delhi voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

