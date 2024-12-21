Manish Sisodia Launches Leadership Internship for Delhi Youths

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has unveiled a unique internship designed to equip Delhi's youth with firsthand experience in leadership and managing election campaigns.

This initiative, termed 'Internship with Manish Sisodia,' is open to college students and young professionals eager to delve into the intricacies of electoral politics.

Running until February 28, 2025, or the conclusion of the Delhi Assembly elections, the program seeks applicants aged 18 and above who are registered Delhi voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)