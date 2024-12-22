Political Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Faces Allegations Post-Parliament Scuffle

A Hindu rights group has placed hoardings and posters criticizing local MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli, following a recent scuffle in Parliament.

Rahul Singh, national general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad, stated that the banners cover the area from Churuva border to Rae Bareli district headquarters, expressing discontent over the 'beating' of an elderly MP in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress district president Pankaj Tiwari dismissed the violence allegations against Gandhi, suggesting they stem from his increasing popularity, which is unsettling to the BJP. He noted that the BJP has accused Gandhi of 'hooliganism' after allegedly injuring BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput during the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)