Kurds on Edge: Navigating Shifting Alliances in Syria's Complex Political Landscape
Syria's Kurdish factions face increased pressure amidst the changing political dynamics in the region. Following the entry of Turkey-backed Islamist groups into Damascus, the Kurds seek to maintain their gains. With Turkey viewing Kurdish forces as a threat, the balance of power has tilted significantly against them.
With rising tensions in northern Syria, Turkish-backed groups mobilize against the main Syrian Kurdish factions, leading to strategic challenges for the Kurds. The groups' influence grows following the entry of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham into Damascus.
Analysts suggest the shift could increase Turkey's power in the region as the Syrian factions, previously aligned with U.S. efforts against Islamic State, are left vulnerable. Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish forces as a national security threat linked to the PKK.
Efforts for dialogue continue as Kurdish authorities prepare for potential new conflicts. However, following Assad's toppling, the dynamics are uncertain with international players reconsidering their positions.
