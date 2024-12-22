Kurds on Edge: Navigating Shifting Alliances in Syria's Complex Political Landscape

With rising tensions in northern Syria, Turkish-backed groups mobilize against the main Syrian Kurdish factions, leading to strategic challenges for the Kurds. The groups' influence grows following the entry of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham into Damascus.

Analysts suggest the shift could increase Turkey's power in the region as the Syrian factions, previously aligned with U.S. efforts against Islamic State, are left vulnerable. Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish forces as a national security threat linked to the PKK.

Efforts for dialogue continue as Kurdish authorities prepare for potential new conflicts. However, following Assad's toppling, the dynamics are uncertain with international players reconsidering their positions.

