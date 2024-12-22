BJP Challenges AAP Over Purvanchali Issue

On Sunday, the BJP accused Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener, of creating confusion by associating Purvanchali people with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. The party urged natives from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh residing in Delhi to respond decisively in the upcoming elections.

The accusation followed Kejriwal's claim that BJP president J P Nadda called Purvanchalis Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, suggesting their names were removed from Delhi's electoral rolls ahead of the February assembly polls.

Speaking at a BJP press conference, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary alleged that Kejriwal has been evasive on Delhi's infrastructure issues. Choudhary criticized Kejriwal's decision-making concerning initiatives like the Ambedkar scholarship and the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)