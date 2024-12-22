Left Menu

BJP Challenges AAP Over Purvanchali Issue

The BJP accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of linking Purvanchali people with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, urging Bihar and UP natives in Delhi to respond in elections. BJP's Samrat Choudhary criticized Kejriwal's actions, also questioning his scholarship scheme timing and leadership choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:15 IST
BJP Challenges AAP Over Purvanchali Issue
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the BJP accused Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener, of creating confusion by associating Purvanchali people with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. The party urged natives from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh residing in Delhi to respond decisively in the upcoming elections.

The accusation followed Kejriwal's claim that BJP president J P Nadda called Purvanchalis Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, suggesting their names were removed from Delhi's electoral rolls ahead of the February assembly polls.

Speaking at a BJP press conference, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary alleged that Kejriwal has been evasive on Delhi's infrastructure issues. Choudhary criticized Kejriwal's decision-making concerning initiatives like the Ambedkar scholarship and the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024