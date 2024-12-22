Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Ambedkar's Legacy

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu criticizes opposition leaders for allegedly misleading the nation with a fake narrative about Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy. Naidu defends the ruling party amidst calls for Amit Shah's resignation following controversial remarks on Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:32 IST
In a burgeoning political dispute surrounding Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday denounced opposition leaders, accusing them of propagating a misleading narrative to deceive the nation.

[Earlier this week, the opposition cornered the government, criticizing Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar, demanding his resignation for allegedly insulting the Constitution's architect. Following these remarks, tensions escalated into a scuffle among parliamentarians on the Parliament premises.]

Naidu, addressing reporters, insisted the opposition frequently fabricates narratives after losing public trust. "When they fail to effectively represent people's issues in Parliament, they resort to distorting matters to mislead the country," Naidu asserted. He highlighted the NDA's electoral victories in Haryana and Maharashtra as evidence of public support for PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Naidu's visit to Indore was to inaugurate a new air traffic control tower and a garbage disposal plant at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

