Salvini's Path Cleared for Return to Interior Ministry
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed satisfaction with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, after a court cleared Matteo Salvini of migrant kidnapping charges, allowing him to potentially return to the role. Salvini, currently transport minister, was acquitted for actions taken in 2019 against illegal immigration.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has affirmed her confidence in current Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, following a court decision clearing the path for Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini to possibly reclaim the position.
Salvini was acquitted by an Italian court of charges related to the alleged kidnapping of over 100 migrants in 2019, an effort to stem illegal immigration during his tenure as interior minister.
After an EU security summit in Finland, where the verdict was announced, Meloni praised Piantedosi's work, while Salvini, now transport minister and leader of the League party, remains a pivotal figure in Meloni's government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
