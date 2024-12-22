Turkey's Strategic Moves in Post-Assad Syria

In a significant geopolitical shift, Turkey is aligning with Syria's new leadership, including the Syrian National Army (SNA), to oust Kurdish YPG fighters from northeastern Syria's occupied territories, announced Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler on Sunday. The YPG is seen by Turkey as a terrorist affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has been in a protracted conflict with the Turkish state for four decades.

The YPG leads the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which maintains U.S. backing and holds strategic regions in northeastern Syria. Since the ousting of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad two weeks ago, Turkey and aligned Syrian factions have clashed with the SDF, capturing the pivotal city of Manbij. Guler emphasized his belief in the new Syrian leadership and SNA's capacity to reclaim territories occupied by terrorist groups, as stated during his border visit with Turkish military officials.

Expressing unwavering resolve, Guler noted, "We will take every necessary measure with the same determination until all terrorist elements beyond our borders are cleared." Turkey has called on Kurdish factions to disband and for U.S. withdrawal of support. The U.S. military acknowledgment of 2,000 troops in Syria underscores the complex dynamics of the region. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan further asserted Turkey's commitment to securing its interests should Syria's new powers fall short.

