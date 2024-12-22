Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties: Turkey's Fidan Meets Syria's De Facto Leader

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al Sharaa in Damascus. The meeting follows a directive from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss Syria's new structure after Assad's toppling. Photographs depict Fidan and Sharaa exchanging friendly gestures.

Updated: 22-12-2024 17:51 IST
Diplomatic Ties: Turkey's Fidan Meets Syria's De Facto Leader
In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al Sharaa, in Damascus, as confirmed by Turkey's foreign ministry on Sunday.

Images and videos released by the ministry showcase a cordial interaction between Fidan and Sharaa, who is also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golan and leads the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, credited with toppling Bashar al-Assad two weeks ago.

The meeting aligns with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's announcement that Fidan would visit Damascus to negotiate Syria's new political dynamics.

