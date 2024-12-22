Diplomatic Ties: Turkey's Fidan Meets Syria's De Facto Leader
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al Sharaa in Damascus. The meeting follows a directive from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss Syria's new structure after Assad's toppling. Photographs depict Fidan and Sharaa exchanging friendly gestures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al Sharaa, in Damascus, as confirmed by Turkey's foreign ministry on Sunday.
Images and videos released by the ministry showcase a cordial interaction between Fidan and Sharaa, who is also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golan and leads the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, credited with toppling Bashar al-Assad two weeks ago.
The meeting aligns with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's announcement that Fidan would visit Damascus to negotiate Syria's new political dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vice President's Day in Bihar: Academic Ceremonies and High-Level Meetings
Contempt Charges Loom Against CPI(M) Secretary Over Roadside Meeting
Syria's state news agency denies rumours that President Bashar Assad has left the country, says he is at work in Damascus, reports AP.
Rebel Offensive Gains Momentum: Insurgents Encircle Damascus
Call for Agricultural Reforms: Farmers Push for Economic Relief in Pre-Budget Meeting