Diplomatic Ties: Turkey's Fidan Meets Syria's De Facto Leader

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al Sharaa, in Damascus, as confirmed by Turkey's foreign ministry on Sunday.

Images and videos released by the ministry showcase a cordial interaction between Fidan and Sharaa, who is also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golan and leads the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, credited with toppling Bashar al-Assad two weeks ago.

The meeting aligns with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's announcement that Fidan would visit Damascus to negotiate Syria's new political dynamics.

