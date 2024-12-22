New Era in Syria: Sharaa's Commitment to Inclusivity

In a pivotal meeting on Sunday, Syria's de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa extended assurances to minority groups about their protection in the aftermath of Bashar al-Assad's ousting, meeting with Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt.

Speaking as the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Sharaa firmly ruled out sectarian discrimination, highlighting what he termed a 'new era far removed from sectarianism.' This comes as countries and Syrian minorities express concerns over potential strict Islamic governance in the nation, home to a diversity of sects including Druze, Kurds, Christians, and Alawites.

In a symbolic gesture, Sharaa replaced his usual military attire with a suit and emphasized efforts to rebuild Syria and maintain its rich diversity, planning to send a government delegation to the Druze city of Sweida. This reflects his broader strategy to reassure both domestic and international observers about Syria's future stability and inclusivity.

