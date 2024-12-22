Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honored with Kuwait's Highest Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Kuwait's highest honor, the 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer', recognizing his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Kuwait. The award, presented by Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, highlights the historic friendship and diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honored with Kuwait's Highest Award

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Kuwait on Sunday conferred its highest accolade, the 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer', upon India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prestigious honor, awarded at the Bayan Palace, acknowledges Modi's pivotal role in bolstering the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The award was presented by Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. Upon receiving the honor, Prime Minister Modi dedicated it to the citizens of India and underscored the strong ties between India and Kuwait. This notable event marks the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit to Kuwait in 43 years.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the conferment as a moment of national pride, emphasizing the Prime Minister's commitment to enhancing relations with the Gulf region. The 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' has been historically awarded to distinguished global leaders, underscoring the recognition of Modi's statesmanship on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

