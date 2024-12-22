J-K Congress Reconnects with Roots to Honor Veteran Leaders

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra declared the party's commitment to reconnecting with grassroots supporters by honoring veteran leaders who significantly influenced local politics. Karra stated that the party would observe anniversaries of these leaders as part of the initiative.

The program involves senior leaders and district presidents, who have been tasked with identifying prominent figures from their districts. These leaders will be remembered on their birth or death anniversaries at district or constituency headquarters, reinforcing community connections.

Karra's decision follows recommendations from a fact-finding committee led by Ravinder Sharma. The committee's report emphasized the importance of acknowledging the contributions of retired politicians and longstanding party figures, prompting the JKPCC chief to take affirmative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)