J-K Congress Reconnects with Roots to Honor Veteran Leaders
J-K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra announced a new initiative to strengthen grassroots connections by commemorating veteran leaders. The party will observe anniversaries of notable leaders who contributed significantly to Jammu and Kashmir politics. This move aims to foster a sense of belonging among party loyalists.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra declared the party's commitment to reconnecting with grassroots supporters by honoring veteran leaders who significantly influenced local politics. Karra stated that the party would observe anniversaries of these leaders as part of the initiative.
The program involves senior leaders and district presidents, who have been tasked with identifying prominent figures from their districts. These leaders will be remembered on their birth or death anniversaries at district or constituency headquarters, reinforcing community connections.
Karra's decision follows recommendations from a fact-finding committee led by Ravinder Sharma. The committee's report emphasized the importance of acknowledging the contributions of retired politicians and longstanding party figures, prompting the JKPCC chief to take affirmative action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Politics: Power, Protest, and Pomp in Oath Ceremony
Robert Vadra Advocates for Secular Politics Amid Rising Communal Issues
Key Developments in Politics, Economy, and International Relations
BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad Urges Rejection of 'Lottery Politics' in Tamil Nadu
Empowering Grassroots: National Panchayat Awards 2023