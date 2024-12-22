Left Menu

J-K Congress Reconnects with Roots to Honor Veteran Leaders

J-K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra announced a new initiative to strengthen grassroots connections by commemorating veteran leaders. The party will observe anniversaries of notable leaders who contributed significantly to Jammu and Kashmir politics. This move aims to foster a sense of belonging among party loyalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:11 IST
J-K Congress Reconnects with Roots to Honor Veteran Leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra declared the party's commitment to reconnecting with grassroots supporters by honoring veteran leaders who significantly influenced local politics. Karra stated that the party would observe anniversaries of these leaders as part of the initiative.

The program involves senior leaders and district presidents, who have been tasked with identifying prominent figures from their districts. These leaders will be remembered on their birth or death anniversaries at district or constituency headquarters, reinforcing community connections.

Karra's decision follows recommendations from a fact-finding committee led by Ravinder Sharma. The committee's report emphasized the importance of acknowledging the contributions of retired politicians and longstanding party figures, prompting the JKPCC chief to take affirmative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024