Stalin Calls for Historic 2026 Election Victory Amid Rival Criticism

DMK President M K Stalin critiques AIADMK chief Palaniswami, questioning his opposition to BJP's actions. Asserting DMK's enduring challenge for media support, Stalin rallies for a 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election win. Highlighting AIADMK's vote drop, he emphasizes DMK's broader ambitions beyond state boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:04 IST
In a fierce critique, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of being incapable of challenging key political issues. Stalin demanded answers regarding Palaniswami's silence on Union Minister Amit Shah's controversial Ambedkar remarks and the BJP's tungsten mining decisions.

Stalin underscored his party's commitment to a strategic win in the 2026 Assembly elections, rallying party members with the slogan, "Let us win 200, let us make history." He pointed to AIADMK's dwindling vote share as evidence of the opposing party's weakening position, contrasting it with DMK's consistent challenges in media support.

Stressing that the DMK's mission extends beyond Tamil Nadu, Stalin reiterated the party's resolve to protect India's democracy. He called for focusing efforts on the upcoming elections, confident in the DMK's alliance strength formed on principles, and aiming for an unprecedented electoral victory in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

