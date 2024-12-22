Strengthening India-Mauritius Ties for Mutual Prosperity

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Mauritius signified a crucial step in bolstering India's diplomatic ties with the island nation. This high-level engagement occurred shortly after Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's electoral victory.

Misri met with several top Mauritian officials, discussing bilateral relations and India's continued support for Mauritius's development and prosperity. He extended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to Ramgoolam to visit India, reaffirming their commitment to mutual progress.

During his visit, Misri observed Indian-led projects in Mauritius, highlighting ongoing cooperation. This visit aligns with India's strategic policies like 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Vision Sagar', emphasizing deeper ties for regional development.

