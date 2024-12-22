Strengthening India-Mauritius Ties for Mutual Prosperity
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Mauritius underscores India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the island nation. During the visit, he engaged with key leaders, toured developmental projects, and reinforced bilateral relations, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Vision Sagar' policies.
- Country:
- India
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Mauritius signified a crucial step in bolstering India's diplomatic ties with the island nation. This high-level engagement occurred shortly after Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's electoral victory.
Misri met with several top Mauritian officials, discussing bilateral relations and India's continued support for Mauritius's development and prosperity. He extended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to Ramgoolam to visit India, reaffirming their commitment to mutual progress.
During his visit, Misri observed Indian-led projects in Mauritius, highlighting ongoing cooperation. This visit aligns with India's strategic policies like 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Vision Sagar', emphasizing deeper ties for regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan President's Visit to India: A New Era in Bilateral Relations
Infrastructural Boost: Himachal's New Development Projects Unveiled
PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth ₹5500 Crore at Prayagraj; Unveils Grand Plans for Maha Kumbh 2025
ILO and Arab Fund Host Workshop to Enhance Employment Impact of Development Projects in the Arab Region
PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait is expected to open a new chapter in bilateral relations: MEA.