Turkey-Syria Talks: A New Era for Kurdish Militants
Turkey's foreign minister discussed the future of Kurdish YPG militants in Syria's reconstruction with Syria's de facto leader. He noted all sanctions on Damascus should be lifted, and Syria's new administration might manage Islamic State prisoners. He also anticipates U.S. policy changes under President-elect Trump.
In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey's Foreign Minister met with Syria's newly appointed leader in Damascus. They discussed the necessity of disbanding Kurdish YPG militants from Syria's future, emphasizing a need to lift all sanctions on Damascus to facilitate the nation's reconstruction.
During the talks, Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Minister, introduced a prospect where Syria's new administration could assume responsibility for managing Islamic State prisoners in northeast Syria. This role has traditionally been managed by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG is a key component.
Fidan expressed optimism that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might revise America's current stance on its partnership with the SDF once he takes office, potentially ushering in new dynamics in the region.
