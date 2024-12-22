Turkey-Syria Talks: A New Era for Kurdish Militants

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkey's Foreign Minister met with Syria's newly appointed leader in Damascus. They discussed the necessity of disbanding Kurdish YPG militants from Syria's future, emphasizing a need to lift all sanctions on Damascus to facilitate the nation's reconstruction.

During the talks, Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Minister, introduced a prospect where Syria's new administration could assume responsibility for managing Islamic State prisoners in northeast Syria. This role has traditionally been managed by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG is a key component.

Fidan expressed optimism that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might revise America's current stance on its partnership with the SDF once he takes office, potentially ushering in new dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)