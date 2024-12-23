Diplomatic Tensions: NATO Chief Defends Merkel Amid Ukrainian Criticism

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed concern over the criticisms faced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which he describes as unjustified, according to reports from DPA.

While acknowledging Germany's crucial role as an ally to Ukraine, Rutte highlighted the frustration in Kyiv due to Germany's reluctance to supply long-range Taurus cruise missiles. This tension arises as Ukraine contends with a heavily armed opponent.

Rutte stated that he would take a different stance than Scholz by providing the missiles without restrictions, emphasizing the importance of such military capabilities for Ukraine. Rutte's remarks follow sentiments from Zelenskiy criticizing Scholz's dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)