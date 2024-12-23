Communal Controversy: CPI(M) Defends Vijayaraghavan's Remarks

The CPI(M) rallied to defend politburo member A Vijayaraghavan after his controversial remarks on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral victories in Wayanad. Vijayaraghavan reportedly criticized Congress for allegedly securing wins with the support of communal forces.

Party leaders insisted Vijayaraghavan did not deviate from CPI(M)'s policies, asserting their consistent opposition to both minority and majority communalism. They accused Congress of forming alliances with extremist groups for electoral advantage, a stance they reiterated amid criticism from Congress and IUML.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan supported Vijayaraghavan's remarks, pointing out alleged communal collaborations by UDF allies. The controversy pits CPI(M) against Congress, with leaders from both sides engaging in a heated war of words over communalism and political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)