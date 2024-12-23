Political Turmoil: Calls for Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

In a heated political exchange, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi voiced dissatisfaction on Monday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's refusal to apologize for comments deemed disrespectful to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Gogoi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing distraction tactics by spreading propaganda.

"The INDIA bloc is firmly united in demanding Amit Shah's resignation," Gogoi declared, noting collective efforts to organize press conferences. He criticized Shah's reluctance to express regret, describing it as unfortunate and accusing the BJP of attempting to divert public attention through misleading narratives.

Simultaneously, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad stated that Shah's remarks were an affront not only to Ambedkar but also to the Constitution. The political fray has prompted protests within Parliament, resulting in altercations and injuries among MPs, further escalating tensions between the Congress and BJP.

The incident has seen protests from both sides, with BJP MPs retaliating against Congress's accusation of disrespect towards Ambedkar and Congress-led demands for Shah's resignation. BSP leader Mayawati criticized both parties, suggesting they exploit Ambedkar's legacy for political gain.

