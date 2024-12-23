Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Calls for Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed disappointment over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, demanding his resignation. Accusations of propaganda and distraction tactics were leveled at the BJP. The INDIA bloc remains united in its demand for an apology from Shah for his controversial comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:45 IST
Political Turmoil: Calls for Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi voiced dissatisfaction on Monday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's refusal to apologize for comments deemed disrespectful to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Gogoi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing distraction tactics by spreading propaganda.

"The INDIA bloc is firmly united in demanding Amit Shah's resignation," Gogoi declared, noting collective efforts to organize press conferences. He criticized Shah's reluctance to express regret, describing it as unfortunate and accusing the BJP of attempting to divert public attention through misleading narratives.

Simultaneously, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad stated that Shah's remarks were an affront not only to Ambedkar but also to the Constitution. The political fray has prompted protests within Parliament, resulting in altercations and injuries among MPs, further escalating tensions between the Congress and BJP.

The incident has seen protests from both sides, with BJP MPs retaliating against Congress's accusation of disrespect towards Ambedkar and Congress-led demands for Shah's resignation. BSP leader Mayawati criticized both parties, suggesting they exploit Ambedkar's legacy for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024