Pakistan Government and PTI Begin Crucial Talks to Ease Tensions

The Pakistan government and opposition party PTI held a significant meeting, agreeing to continue discussions to address issues, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release. Led by NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the talks aimed to reduce political tensions, with plans to present demands in the next session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:59 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, the Pakistan government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party commenced talks on Monday, seeking resolution on key issues, such as the release of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, marked the first dialogue between the two sides, aiming to defuse political tensions in the country. Representatives from both the government and PTI attended, highlighting the importance of continued negotiation.

NA Speaker Sadiq expressed hope that collaborative efforts would lead to enhanced political stability and democracy. Next session's agenda includes PTI presenting a charter of demands, with further commitment from both sides to fight terrorism and support the forces. Discussions will proceed on January 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

