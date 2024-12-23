Pakistan Government and PTI Begin Crucial Talks to Ease Tensions

In a significant development, the Pakistan government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party commenced talks on Monday, seeking resolution on key issues, such as the release of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, marked the first dialogue between the two sides, aiming to defuse political tensions in the country. Representatives from both the government and PTI attended, highlighting the importance of continued negotiation.

NA Speaker Sadiq expressed hope that collaborative efforts would lead to enhanced political stability and democracy. Next session's agenda includes PTI presenting a charter of demands, with further commitment from both sides to fight terrorism and support the forces. Discussions will proceed on January 2.

