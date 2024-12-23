Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Urges Swift Action on Govt Schemes

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasized expediting centrally sponsored projects during a review meeting, stressing on timely completion to avoid cost escalation. The focus was on social welfare, tribal development, and infrastructure projects to enhance public welfare and awareness across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Urges Swift Action on Govt Schemes
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu reviewed centrally sponsored schemes (Photo/Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to expedite ongoing projects, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a crucial review meeting on centrally sponsored schemes this Monday. He directed officials to ensure that the maximum benefits are swiftly delivered to the residents across various departments. Sukhu underscored the significance of conceptualizing and prioritizing new projects aimed at bolstering the state's welfare.

The Chief Minister appraised the implementation and advancement of a wide range of schemes, which include social welfare, developing backward classes and tribal communities, women's welfare, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and agricultural initiatives, as per an official release. Emphasizing the necessity of adhering to stipulated timelines, he highlighted that this would prevent unnecessary cost overruns and catalyze the state's development. Reiterating the government's commitment, Sukhu urged the adoption of a proactive approach to deliver superior facilities at citizens' doorsteps, ensuring active public participation and greater awareness of government programmes.

Significant progress, marked by innovative initiatives launched over the past two years, highlights the state's commitment to public welfare. During the meeting, Sukhu stressed the importance of generating public awareness about ongoing governmental policies to ensure that citizens effectively benefit from these schemes. Notable attendees included Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and other senior officials, while Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Secretary Abhishek Jain joined virtually, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024