Himachal Pradesh CM Urges Swift Action on Govt Schemes

In a concerted effort to expedite ongoing projects, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a crucial review meeting on centrally sponsored schemes this Monday. He directed officials to ensure that the maximum benefits are swiftly delivered to the residents across various departments. Sukhu underscored the significance of conceptualizing and prioritizing new projects aimed at bolstering the state's welfare.

The Chief Minister appraised the implementation and advancement of a wide range of schemes, which include social welfare, developing backward classes and tribal communities, women's welfare, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and agricultural initiatives, as per an official release. Emphasizing the necessity of adhering to stipulated timelines, he highlighted that this would prevent unnecessary cost overruns and catalyze the state's development. Reiterating the government's commitment, Sukhu urged the adoption of a proactive approach to deliver superior facilities at citizens' doorsteps, ensuring active public participation and greater awareness of government programmes.

Significant progress, marked by innovative initiatives launched over the past two years, highlights the state's commitment to public welfare. During the meeting, Sukhu stressed the importance of generating public awareness about ongoing governmental policies to ensure that citizens effectively benefit from these schemes. Notable attendees included Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and other senior officials, while Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Secretary Abhishek Jain joined virtually, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)