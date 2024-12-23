Left Menu

Jaishankar's US Visit Targets Key Diplomatic Goals

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the United States from December 24 to 29. This marks the first high-level diplomatic engagement between India and the US following Donald Trump's presidential election victory. Discussions will focus on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a significant six-day visit to the United States starting Tuesday. This visit signifies the first major diplomatic engagement from India to the US after Donald Trump's election as President.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Jaishankar will be in the US from December 24 to December 29. During his visit, he will hold meetings with various counterparts to deliberate on crucial bilateral, regional, and global matters.

The MEA also disclosed that Jaishankar will preside over a conference involving the Consul Generals of India stationed in the US, underlining the importance of this diplomatic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

