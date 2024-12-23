Left Menu

Kejriwal Launches Empowerment Campaign for Women and Elderly in Delhi

Ahead of Delhi assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal facilitates registration for women and elderly schemes. He promises increased benefits if re-elected. Volunteers assist in-home registration for Rs 1,000 monthly allowance and free senior healthcare. Kejriwal supported registration events in Kidwai Nagar and Jangpura with AAP leaders present.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:28 IST
As Delhi prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has initiated efforts to boost support among women and the elderly by facilitating their registration for key welfare schemes.

At the forefront is the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', which promises a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to adult women, with Kejriwal vowing to enhance the benefit to Rs 2,100 if the party wins again.

Parallelly, the 'Sanjeevani Yojana' targets senior citizens by offering free healthcare. Kejriwal, joined by top AAP members, actively participated in registration drives, indicating the party's commitment to grassroots engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

