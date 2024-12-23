Political Clash Over Ambedkar's Legacy: BJP vs Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of orchestrating a smear campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the opposition party to apologize for its historical disdain towards BR Ambedkar.

Congress is conducting a nationwide weeklong protest, voicing claims that Shah insulted Ambedkar during a recent Rajya Sabha debate. As part of the 'Ambedkar Samman Saptah' initiative, the Congress aims to highlight Ambedkar's legacy through public demonstrations and media interactions.

In retaliation, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress's alleged hypocrisy, asserting that the party has consistently undermined Ambedkar in the past. The BJP plans a counter-campaign to shed light on Congress's previous insults toward Ambedkar and to solidify its support for those who have contributed positively to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)