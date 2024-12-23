Left Menu

Zelenskiy Criticizes Slovakia's Russian Energy Dependency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico for maintaining Slovakia's dependency on Russian natural resources. Zelenskiy sees this as a significant security threat to Europe. Slovakia's refusal to reduce dependence on Russian gas raises concerns amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:10 IST
Zelenskiy Criticizes Slovakia's Russian Energy Dependency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement issued Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sharply criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico over his apparent reluctance to cut ties with Russian natural resources. Describing the dependency as a 'big security issue,' Zelenskiy voiced concerns for both Slovakia and Europe.

The critique came after Fico's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Fico, who accused Zelenskiy of blocking gas transit to Slovakia, argues the continued flow of gas is vital. However, Zelenskiy stressed that this dependency compromises sovereignty and poses a geopolitical risk.

As the gas transit agreement nears its expiration on January 1, the dependence on Russia remains contentious. Zelenskiy's remarks highlight the complex dynamics in European energy security, especially affecting nations like Slovakia, Italy, Austria, and the Czech Republic, which rely heavily on Russian gas supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024