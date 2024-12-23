Zelenskiy Criticizes Slovakia's Russian Energy Dependency

In a statement issued Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sharply criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico over his apparent reluctance to cut ties with Russian natural resources. Describing the dependency as a 'big security issue,' Zelenskiy voiced concerns for both Slovakia and Europe.

The critique came after Fico's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Fico, who accused Zelenskiy of blocking gas transit to Slovakia, argues the continued flow of gas is vital. However, Zelenskiy stressed that this dependency compromises sovereignty and poses a geopolitical risk.

As the gas transit agreement nears its expiration on January 1, the dependence on Russia remains contentious. Zelenskiy's remarks highlight the complex dynamics in European energy security, especially affecting nations like Slovakia, Italy, Austria, and the Czech Republic, which rely heavily on Russian gas supplies.

