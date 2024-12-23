Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
Congress MPs from Assam have demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his alleged derogatory remarks about B.R. Ambedkar. They accuse Shah of disrespect towards Ambedkar and claim that his comments reflect BJP's disregard for the Constitution. Congress plans nationwide protests to demand Shah's apology or resignation.
Assam Congress MPs have called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation following his controversial remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Parliament. The comments, deemed derogatory by the Congress, included references to repeatedly invoking Ambedkar's name being akin to a popular trend.
Addressing the media, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized Shah for not only refusing to apologize but also for showing arrogance towards public sentiment. Gogoi highlighted Shah's apparent lack of seriousness in the Parliament, likening his remarks to private conversations, and emphasized the Congress's ongoing efforts to bring attention to this issue.
The Congress is organizing over 120 press conferences nationwide and planning 'Ambedkar Samman Yatras' along with rallies to protest Shah's comments. Fellow MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain joined Gogoi in condemning Shah's remarks, further questioning the BJP's commitment to the Constitution.
