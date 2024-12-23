Odisha Chief Minister Meets Prime Minister: Key Discussions on State Developments
Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, visited New Delhi, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss key state issues. Majhi expressed gratitude for Modi's support. Modi plans to attend significant events in Odisha, including the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Make In Odisha Conclave, in January.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to address various issues concerning the state. The meeting took place during Majhi's five-day visit to Rajasthan and the capital.
The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the meeting on X, while Majhi expressed his gratitude for Modi's continued support via the platform. Majhi emphasized the importance of the discussion for Odisha's development.
Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Odisha in January for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention and the Utkarsh Odisha Make In Odisha Conclave, indicating strong ties between the central government and the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
