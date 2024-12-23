Left Menu

Putin Ready for Compromise Talks with Trump on Ukraine

Russian President Putin has expressed willingness to engage in talks with U.S. President-elect Trump, aiming to resolve the war in Ukraine. Several countries have offered to host the discussions, though details remain vague. A previous deal, seen as unfavorable by Ukraine, remains unimplemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:31 IST
Putin Ready for Compromise Talks with Trump on Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his openness to engage in peace talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, with the intent of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov stated that several countries have already proposed hosting these discussions, although specifics were not disclosed.

President-elect Trump has conveyed his desire to swiftly end the war in Ukraine but has yet to publicly outline his strategy. In a recent announcement, Putin emphasized his readiness to negotiate without preconditions and stressed that any dialogue should begin from an earlier agreement reached in Istanbul—a deal that was never put into action.

This preliminary agreement has been met with skepticism by many Ukrainian politicians, who view it as a concession that undermined Ukraine's military and political futures. They remain doubtful of Putin's willingness to meet Kyiv's needs in any prospective negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024