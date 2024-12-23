Putin Ready for Compromise Talks with Trump on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his openness to engage in peace talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, with the intent of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov stated that several countries have already proposed hosting these discussions, although specifics were not disclosed.

President-elect Trump has conveyed his desire to swiftly end the war in Ukraine but has yet to publicly outline his strategy. In a recent announcement, Putin emphasized his readiness to negotiate without preconditions and stressed that any dialogue should begin from an earlier agreement reached in Istanbul—a deal that was never put into action.

This preliminary agreement has been met with skepticism by many Ukrainian politicians, who view it as a concession that undermined Ukraine's military and political futures. They remain doubtful of Putin's willingness to meet Kyiv's needs in any prospective negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)