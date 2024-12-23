Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out RSS and BJP: Harmony or Political Gains?

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has admonished RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for societal harmony, asserting that it should be directed towards the BJP amid the ongoing mosque surveys sparking controversy. His remarks were made during an event honoring former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary.

Yadav criticized the RSS for its underlying influence on the BJP, suggesting that Bhagwat could contact Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to halt such contentious surveys. He accused the BJP of exploiting situations for political leverage, targeting the system's dictatorial tendencies.

During a lecture, Bhagwat called for an inclusive society, while Yadav accused the BJP of spreading societal discord and ignoring constitutional principles. He also unveiled a statue of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, emphasizing the need for accountability in governance.

