Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out RSS and BJP: Harmony or Political Gains?

Akhilesh Yadav criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for harmony, urging him to address BJP's controversial mosque surveys. He accused BJP of prioritizing political gains over public interest, criticizing its governance style. Yadav also unveiled a statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav and warned BJP of public scrutiny of its actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:36 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has admonished RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for societal harmony, asserting that it should be directed towards the BJP amid the ongoing mosque surveys sparking controversy. His remarks were made during an event honoring former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary.

Yadav criticized the RSS for its underlying influence on the BJP, suggesting that Bhagwat could contact Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to halt such contentious surveys. He accused the BJP of exploiting situations for political leverage, targeting the system's dictatorial tendencies.

During a lecture, Bhagwat called for an inclusive society, while Yadav accused the BJP of spreading societal discord and ignoring constitutional principles. He also unveiled a statue of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, emphasizing the need for accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

