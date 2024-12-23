Delhi Congress Prepares for Assembly Elections with Fulfilling Promises

The Delhi Congress convened on Monday to discuss manifesto preparation for the forthcoming Assembly elections, emphasizing realistic promises. City unit chief Devender Yadav assured that the party avoids pledges it cannot deliver.

Addressing the media, Yadav stated the party had engaged with residents to shape the manifesto's content. He criticized the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for deceiving Delhi's populace with hollow promises and rhetoric.

As former AAP MLAs Asif Ahmad Khan and Devinder Sehrawat joined Congress, Yadav announced planned protests against remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament, demanding his resignation and an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)