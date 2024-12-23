BJP Minority Front Honors Vajpayee: Celebrating Good Governance
The BJP Minority Front plans nationwide celebrations for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25, observed as 'Good Governance Day.' Events will include 'Atal Smriti Sabhas' and tributes to Vajpayee's legacy. These gatherings also highlight the achievements of his government and ongoing progress under PM Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
The BJP Minority Front is gearing up to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, coinciding with 'Good Governance Day.' Nationwide programs will be conducted to honor his legacy, including 'Atal Smriti Sabhas' in cities across India.
Jamal Siddiqui, National President of the BJP Minority Front, announced that these gatherings will feature floral tributes and the recitation of Vajpayee's poems by youth participants. Discussions will center around Vajpayee's influential role as the founder of the BJP and his prime ministerial achievements.
A virtual meeting held today addressed preparations for the ceremonies, with key party figures like national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam providing strategic direction. This effort aligns with BJP leader JP Nadda's call for nationwide commemorations, amplifying efforts in places like Himachal Pradesh, as outlined by state leaders.
In Dharamshala, BJP State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor emphasized plans for significant tributes in Delhi, including participation by President Droupadi Mumu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kapoor noted that since this year marks Vajpayee's centennial, continuous events are planned to honor his contributions, like the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, through symbolic marches and educational activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Remembering Pranab Mukherjee: A Statesman Remembered by Prime Minister Modi
Ajit Pawar's Strategic Dialogue with Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Modi Poised to Inaugurate Historic Marathi Literary Convention
Prime Minister Modi Attends Historic Christmas Celebration with CBCI
Prime Minister Modi Honored with Kuwait's Highest Award