Slovak Prime Minister Rejects Compensation in Russian Gas Transit Dispute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has declined an offer of compensation for losses stemming from an expiring Russian gas transit contract through Ukraine. Zelenskiy mentioned that the offer included alternatives for gas transit, as proposed by the European Commission.

In a recent development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that the Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has turned down an offer for compensation related to the ending of a Russian gas transit deal.

Zelenskiy stated that the offer included compensation for potential losses and alternatives for future gas transit through non-Russian sources. This initiative was reportedly backed by the European Commission.

The Ukrainian President further elaborated that despite the comprehensive offer, which aimed to address the economic repercussions for Slovakia, Prime Minister Fico refused the compensation package.

