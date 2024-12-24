Slovak Prime Minister Rejects Compensation in Russian Gas Transit Dispute
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has declined an offer of compensation for losses stemming from an expiring Russian gas transit contract through Ukraine. Zelenskiy mentioned that the offer included alternatives for gas transit, as proposed by the European Commission.
