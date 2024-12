European Security Concerns: Zelenskiy Criticizes Slovak PM's Russian Gas Dependency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken a strong stance against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's continued reliance on Russian gas, labeling it a major security threat to Europe. This criticism comes in light of Fico's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where Fico expressed hesitance to halt Slovakia's dependency on Russian gas.

Zelenskiy declared that Slovakia had been given options for compensation and alternatives for non-Russian gas supplies, which Fico declined. Slovakia, having a longstanding contract with Russia's Gazprom, argues that alternative gas sources would increase transit costs significantly, reaching 220 million euros.

As the existing transit deal for gas through Ukraine approaches its expiry, tensions rise. Zelenskiy accused Fico of being more interested in maintaining his ties with Russia, a stance that raises European security concerns and questions Slovakia's loyalty given alleged financial arrangements with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)