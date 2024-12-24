Trump's Return: Road to the White House

Left Menu

Donald Trump is set to assume the presidency, taking office on January 20. He defeated Kamala Harris in the recent election. A timeline of events, including the counting of electoral votes by Harris, outlines the steps leading to Inauguration Day. Reforms increase the threshold for challenging state results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 03:22 IST
Donald Trump is poised to ascend to the presidency once more, with his inauguration scheduled for January 20. Having triumphed over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the path to this pivotal day is marked by several critical events.

On December 25, the president of the Senate is mandated to receive electoral votes. This position is currently held by Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside the archivist. Events heat up on January 6 when Harris will oversee the Electoral College vote count in a joint Congress session, announcing the victory for Trump.

The process highlights legislative changes, demanding a higher threshold to contest state results — now one-fifth of the House and Senate — contrasting past easier challenges. On Inauguration Day, Trump, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance, will be sworn in precisely at noon ET.

(With inputs from agencies.)

