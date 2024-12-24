Congress Controversy: Foot March and Ambedkar Insult Protest

In a significant political demonstration, Congress members were detained after organizing a protest march towards the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's residence. The protest aimed to register their disapproval of Union Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks insulting Dr BR Ambedkar.

The march, which began at Raipur's Gandhi Maidan, quickly escalated with heavy police presence. Officers employed water cannons to control the agitated crowd, underscoring the tense atmosphere as protesters attempted to 'gherao' the CM's residence.

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib condemned Shah's comments, calling for his resignation and public apology. The protest also spotlighted issues of local governance, law and order, and rising unemployment, as voiced by state Congress leaders.

