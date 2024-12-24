Left Menu

Congress Controversy: Foot March and Ambedkar Insult Protest

Congress members protested against Union Minister Amit Shah, alleging his insult to Dr BR Ambedkar. Detained during a march to the Chhattisgarh CM's residence, they demanded Shah's resignation. Heavy police presence resulted in detentions and water cannon use. The protest also highlighted local issues like law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 09:52 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political demonstration, Congress members were detained after organizing a protest march towards the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's residence. The protest aimed to register their disapproval of Union Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks insulting Dr BR Ambedkar.

The march, which began at Raipur's Gandhi Maidan, quickly escalated with heavy police presence. Officers employed water cannons to control the agitated crowd, underscoring the tense atmosphere as protesters attempted to 'gherao' the CM's residence.

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib condemned Shah's comments, calling for his resignation and public apology. The protest also spotlighted issues of local governance, law and order, and rising unemployment, as voiced by state Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

