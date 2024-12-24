Congress Controversy: Foot March and Ambedkar Insult Protest
Congress members protested against Union Minister Amit Shah, alleging his insult to Dr BR Ambedkar. Detained during a march to the Chhattisgarh CM's residence, they demanded Shah's resignation. Heavy police presence resulted in detentions and water cannon use. The protest also highlighted local issues like law and order.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political demonstration, Congress members were detained after organizing a protest march towards the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's residence. The protest aimed to register their disapproval of Union Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks insulting Dr BR Ambedkar.
The march, which began at Raipur's Gandhi Maidan, quickly escalated with heavy police presence. Officers employed water cannons to control the agitated crowd, underscoring the tense atmosphere as protesters attempted to 'gherao' the CM's residence.
Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib condemned Shah's comments, calling for his resignation and public apology. The protest also spotlighted issues of local governance, law and order, and rising unemployment, as voiced by state Congress leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- protest
- Amit Shah
- BR Ambedkar
- Chhattisgarh
- law and order
- Raipur
- detained
- foot march
- police
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh School: Food Poisoning Claims a Young Life
ED Seizes Rs 21 Crore Assets in Chhattisgarh DMF Scam
Eleven Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh's Renewed Offensive Against Naxalites Gains Ground
Triumphant Security Forces: Seven Naxals Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Operation