Political Turmoil Deepens as South Korea Faces New Impeachment Drama

South Korea is on the brink of further political instability as the main opposition party aims to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo. The move comes after Han missed a deadline to initiate investigations into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

Han, who assumed presidential responsibilities after Yoon's impeachment, faces criticism for vetoing several opposition-led bills and failing to appoint justices to the Constitutional Court. These appointments are crucial for reviewing Yoon's impeachment and deciding his future.

The move to impeach Han has stirred controversy, with the ruling People Power Party accusing the opposition of undermining governmental authority. The two-thirds majority required for impeachment remains a significant hurdle for the Democratic Party.

