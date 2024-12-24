Left Menu

Political Turmoil Deepens as South Korea Faces New Impeachment Drama

South Korea’s main opposition party plans to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo due to his failure to initiate independent investigations into President Yoon Suk Yeol, intensifying political instability. Han vetoed several bills, including special prosecutor appointments. The opposition needs a two-thirds majority for impeachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:09 IST
Political Turmoil Deepens as South Korea Faces New Impeachment Drama
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is on the brink of further political instability as the main opposition party aims to impeach acting leader Han Duck-soo. The move comes after Han missed a deadline to initiate investigations into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

Han, who assumed presidential responsibilities after Yoon's impeachment, faces criticism for vetoing several opposition-led bills and failing to appoint justices to the Constitutional Court. These appointments are crucial for reviewing Yoon's impeachment and deciding his future.

The move to impeach Han has stirred controversy, with the ruling People Power Party accusing the opposition of undermining governmental authority. The two-thirds majority required for impeachment remains a significant hurdle for the Democratic Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024