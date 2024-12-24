Southern Africa's Electoral Shift: Liberation Parties Face Major Setbacks

The 2024 elections have marked a turning point for Southern Africa, where democratic processes showed resilience but brought electoral setbacks for liberation-era parties. These longstanding parties, which spearheaded the struggle against colonialism, are now witnessing diminishing support as younger electorates prioritize economic agendas over historical narratives.

In Botswana, the ruling Botswana Democratic Party faced an unforeseen defeat after a 58-year reign, as economic woes and youth unemployment spurred change. The significant decline also touched South Africa, where the African National Congress, once led by Nelson Mandela, found itself sharing power for the first time in decades.

Namibia witnessed its first female president yet saw its ruling party barely holding onto its majority. Further turmoil was seen in Mozambique and Comoros with post-election protests. The region reflects a broader continental trend, where youth-driven electoral outcomes brought shifts in West Africa and Mauritius, underscoring growing calls for accountable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)