Left Menu

Southern Africa's Electoral Shift: Liberation Parties Face Major Setbacks

In the 2024 elections, Southern Africa's long-governing liberation parties faced significant challenges as younger voters, prioritizing economic performance over historical credentials, shifted political dynamics. Key changes occurred in Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, and beyond, as opposition parties gained ground amid growing public discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:34 IST
Southern Africa's Electoral Shift: Liberation Parties Face Major Setbacks
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

The 2024 elections have marked a turning point for Southern Africa, where democratic processes showed resilience but brought electoral setbacks for liberation-era parties. These longstanding parties, which spearheaded the struggle against colonialism, are now witnessing diminishing support as younger electorates prioritize economic agendas over historical narratives.

In Botswana, the ruling Botswana Democratic Party faced an unforeseen defeat after a 58-year reign, as economic woes and youth unemployment spurred change. The significant decline also touched South Africa, where the African National Congress, once led by Nelson Mandela, found itself sharing power for the first time in decades.

Namibia witnessed its first female president yet saw its ruling party barely holding onto its majority. Further turmoil was seen in Mozambique and Comoros with post-election protests. The region reflects a broader continental trend, where youth-driven electoral outcomes brought shifts in West Africa and Mauritius, underscoring growing calls for accountable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024