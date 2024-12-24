Aisake Eke Elected New Prime Minister of Tonga Amid Political Tensions
Aisake Eke was elected as Tonga's new prime minister, succeeding Siaosi Sovaleni who resigned before a no-confidence vote. Eke, a former finance minister, will lead the nation as it grapples with challenges like the pandemic, climate change, and a volcanic eruption. Eke previously served in Tonga's parliament from 2010 to 2017.
Tonga's parliament has elected Aisake Eke as the new prime minister in a crucial session on Christmas Eve. This decision follows the resignation of his predecessor, Siaosi Sovaleni, just before a planned no-confidence vote.
Eke, who is not a stranger to Tongan politics, defeated Trade Minister Viliame Latu with a decisive 16-8 vote in parliament. The task ahead for Eke is daunting, with the upcoming election less than a year away and a series of challenges facing the country.
The nation has been struggling with the impact of COVID-19, climate threats, and recovery efforts from a devastating 2022 volcanic eruption. Eke's return to parliament in 2021 marked his comeback after a previous stint as finance minister and a period working with the World Bank. He is now set to navigate the delicate balance of power between Tonga's monarchy and its elected lawmakers.
