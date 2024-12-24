Left Menu

Udit Raj Criticizes BJP Over Ambedkar Legacy Claims

Congress leader Udit Raj has criticized BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad for accusing Congress of hypocrisy concerning BR Ambedkar’s legacy. Raj claims BJP often shifts blame onto others. Prasad accused Congress of forcing Ambedkar’s resignation and neglecting SC/ST protections, while the Modi government honored Ambedkar with a memorial.

Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a heated exchange of words, Congress leader Udit Raj criticized Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ravi Shankar Prasad for accusing the Congress of hypocrisy over BR Ambedkar's legacy and the protection of SC/ST communities. Raj accused the BJP of habitually speaking falsehoods and blaming others for its own mistakes.

Drawing on a Hindi proverb, Raj suggested that nationwide protests would rectify the BJP's mindset. Prasad had previously accused Congress of forcing Ambedkar to resign and preventing him from creating a memorial, while holding press conferences in his name in recent times.

Prasad further alleged that Congress had failed to provide sufficient safeguards for SC/STs, claiming that only Muslims have been adequately protected. He highlighted that Congress forced Ambedkar to resign without allowing him to speak and questioned why his resignation was not made public.

Moreover, Prasad praised the Modi government for establishing a memorial honoring Ambedkar and pointed out that despite streets being named after leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Ambedkar had not received similar recognition until now.

The BJP leader demanded an apology from Congress for Ambedkar's mistreatment, emphasizing differences between BJP's and Congress's ideologies. Prasad also noted that the BJP has consistently honored its political opponents through awards and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

