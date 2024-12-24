BJP's Unprecedented Victory and Challenges in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP's quest for complete domination in Madhya Pradesh politics was achieved in 2024, as it clinched all 29 Lok Sabha seats, including the crucial Chhindwara constituency, previously a Congress stronghold.

The monumental victory signified a seismic shift in the state's political dynamics, leaving the Congress grappling with the task of rebuilding its one-time bastion. Despite the sweeping victory, the BJP faced challenges with defeats in key bypolls and controversial incidents such as the Harda firecracker factory blast.

These developments occurred alongside the ambitious river-linking projects initiated by the state, further shaping Madhya Pradesh's political and developmental landscape.

