Political Row Over Ambedkar's Ideals in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya accused opposition parties of exploiting Ambedkar's ideals for vote bank politics. Controversy arose after 'derogatory' remarks by Union Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha, prompting Congress and BSP protests. Maurya criticized opposition parties while praising BJP's commitment to Ambedkar's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:26 IST
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a political clash in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party of manipulating Ambedkar's ideals for electoral gains.

The opposition denounced Union Minister Amit Shah's 'derogatory' comments about Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, sparking protests from Congress and BSP.

Maurya countered the criticisms, emphasizing the BJP's dedication to Ambedkar's principles and asserting that the public sees through the opposition's alleged pretense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

