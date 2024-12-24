Political Row Over Ambedkar's Ideals in Uttar Pradesh

In a political clash in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party of manipulating Ambedkar's ideals for electoral gains.

The opposition denounced Union Minister Amit Shah's 'derogatory' comments about Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, sparking protests from Congress and BSP.

Maurya countered the criticisms, emphasizing the BJP's dedication to Ambedkar's principles and asserting that the public sees through the opposition's alleged pretense.

(With inputs from agencies.)