Congress Demands Apology in Ambedkar Controversy

The Congress organized a protest march in Jammu targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Constitution's chief architect.

This protest is one aspect of a broader national campaign by Congress seeking an apology and accountability from Shah.

Raman Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir's Congress working president, spearheaded the march, emphasizing the party's demand for respect and dignity for Ambedkar and calling for Shah's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)