Congress Demands Apology in Ambedkar Controversy
The Congress party held a protest march in Jammu against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The event was part of a national campaign demanding Shah's apology and accountability. Led by Raman Bhalla, the protest highlighted the Congress' stance against perceived disrespect to Ambedkar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress organized a protest march in Jammu targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Constitution's chief architect.
This protest is one aspect of a broader national campaign by Congress seeking an apology and accountability from Shah.
Raman Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir's Congress working president, spearheaded the march, emphasizing the party's demand for respect and dignity for Ambedkar and calling for Shah's resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Ambedkar
- Amit Shah
- Jammu
- protest
- march
- apology
- Constitution
- Raman Bhalla
- controversy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition Protests Shake Parliament Over Adani Controversy
BRS MLAs Stage T-Shirt Protest Against Alleged Political-Industrial Nexus
Parliament Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amidst Opposition Protests
Supreme Court Dismisses Highway Blockade Plea Amid Ongoing Farmer Protests
SC dismisses plea seeking directions to Centre, others to clear blockades on highways in Punjab where farmers are staging protests.