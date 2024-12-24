Left Menu

Congress Demands Apology in Ambedkar Controversy

The Congress party held a protest march in Jammu against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The event was part of a national campaign demanding Shah's apology and accountability. Led by Raman Bhalla, the protest highlighted the Congress' stance against perceived disrespect to Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:54 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PIB) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress organized a protest march in Jammu targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Constitution's chief architect.

This protest is one aspect of a broader national campaign by Congress seeking an apology and accountability from Shah.

Raman Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir's Congress working president, spearheaded the march, emphasizing the party's demand for respect and dignity for Ambedkar and calling for Shah's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

