BSP Protests Against Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers protested across the state, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation after his remarks about B R Ambedkar. Led by BSP chief Mayawati, demonstrators criticized Shah's statement and rallied in front of Ambedkar statues, planning to submit a memorandum demanding Shah's dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PIB) Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers organized protests across various parts of the state, including the capital, Lucknow, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on B R Ambedkar.

The remarks, described by BSP chief Mayawati as deeply hurtful to the followers of Ambedkar, led to demonstrations where party workers brandished copies of the Constitution's Preamble and posters of Ambedkar while chanting slogans.

Sajeevan Lal, a former BSP coordinator, stated that the protests were held in response to Shah's statement in Parliament, which allegedly insulted Ambedkar. The demonstrations, which aimed to be peaceful, also saw participants planning to submit a memorandum to the District Magistrate and President Droupadi Murmu, urging action against Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

