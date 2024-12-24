BSP Protests Against Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

On Tuesday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers organized protests across various parts of the state, including the capital, Lucknow, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on B R Ambedkar.

The remarks, described by BSP chief Mayawati as deeply hurtful to the followers of Ambedkar, led to demonstrations where party workers brandished copies of the Constitution's Preamble and posters of Ambedkar while chanting slogans.

Sajeevan Lal, a former BSP coordinator, stated that the protests were held in response to Shah's statement in Parliament, which allegedly insulted Ambedkar. The demonstrations, which aimed to be peaceful, also saw participants planning to submit a memorandum to the District Magistrate and President Droupadi Murmu, urging action against Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)