Left Menu

Tamil Fishermen's Plight: Calls for Diplomatic Intervention

Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the Centre about the arrest of 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka and highlighted recurring attacks. He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take diplomatic steps for their swift release and ensure future safety of fishermen reliant on traditional waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:02 IST
Tamil Fishermen's Plight: Calls for Diplomatic Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin has urgently appealed to the central government regarding the recent arrest of 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin detailed how the fishermen and their mechanised boats were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 24, 2024.

Highlighting ongoing challenges faced by the fishing community, Stalin also cited attacks on fishermen from Kodiyakkarai by unidentified Sri Lankan nationals, urging for immediate diplomatic efforts to prevent such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024