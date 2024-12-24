Tamil Fishermen's Plight: Calls for Diplomatic Intervention
Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the Centre about the arrest of 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka and highlighted recurring attacks. He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take diplomatic steps for their swift release and ensure future safety of fishermen reliant on traditional waters.
Chief Minister M K Stalin has urgently appealed to the central government regarding the recent arrest of 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities.
In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin detailed how the fishermen and their mechanised boats were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 24, 2024.
Highlighting ongoing challenges faced by the fishing community, Stalin also cited attacks on fishermen from Kodiyakkarai by unidentified Sri Lankan nationals, urging for immediate diplomatic efforts to prevent such incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
