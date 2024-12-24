Congress Protests in Telangana Against Amit Shah's Remarks

The Telangana Congress held a protest march targeting Union Minister Amit Shah following his recent remarks on B R Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

Led by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the protest began with a tribute to Ambedkar at Hussain Sagar Lake, where leaders garlanded his statue before heading towards the Hyderabad District Collector's office.

Chanting slogans against Amit Shah and the BJP, Congress workers accused Shah of having a hidden agenda to alter the Constitution and demanded his ouster from the Union Cabinet for his alleged anti-constitutional statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)