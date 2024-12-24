Left Menu

Congress Stages Protest Demanding Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Madhya Pradesh Congress held a protest, led by Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They accused him of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during a recent debate. The protest highlighted perceived anti-Dalit sentiment within BJP ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:40 IST
Congress Stages Protest Demanding Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress initiated a significant protest seeking the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. The demonstration, led by Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh and state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, alleged that Shah had disrespected Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha debate.

Participants in the 'Ambedkar Samman March' brandished placards and chanted slogans against the BJP as they marched from Lily Talkies Square to Jinsi. Key accusations included claims that Shah's statements were offensive towards Dr. Ambedkar, causing unrest among Congress members.

Speaking to the media, Jitu Patwari criticized both the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of opposing Ambedkar's ideology and discriminating against Dalits. The Congress party is demanding Shah's resignation and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024