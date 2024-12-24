Congress Stages Protest Demanding Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
The Madhya Pradesh Congress held a protest, led by Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They accused him of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during a recent debate. The protest highlighted perceived anti-Dalit sentiment within BJP ranks.
The Madhya Pradesh Congress initiated a significant protest seeking the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. The demonstration, led by Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh and state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, alleged that Shah had disrespected Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha debate.
Participants in the 'Ambedkar Samman March' brandished placards and chanted slogans against the BJP as they marched from Lily Talkies Square to Jinsi. Key accusations included claims that Shah's statements were offensive towards Dr. Ambedkar, causing unrest among Congress members.
Speaking to the media, Jitu Patwari criticized both the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of opposing Ambedkar's ideology and discriminating against Dalits. The Congress party is demanding Shah's resignation and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring ongoing political tensions.
