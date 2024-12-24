Uttarakhand BJP Accuses Congress of Distorting Ambedkar's Legacy

The Uttarakhand BJP has leveled accusations against the Congress, alleging that lies are being propagated in the name of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The accusations are in response to criticisms from Congress leaders directed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over remarks made in Parliament.

State BJP president Mahendra Bhatt took aim at the Congress, accusing the party of attempting to extend reservations to Muslims at the expense of Dalits and backward classes. Bhatt challenged local Congress leaders to clarify their stance on this controversial issue, suggesting a motive driven by minority appeasement.

Additionally, Bhatt criticized the Congress for historically sidelining Ambedkar, recalling instances such as Nehru's opposition to Ambedkar's inclusion in the Drafting Committee and other actions perceived as disrespectful. The BJP contends that Congress has consistently disrespected Ambedkar's legacy by undermining reservation rights intended for backward and deprived sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)