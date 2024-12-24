Left Menu

Congress Unites Maharashtra in Protest Against Amit Shah's Remarks

The Congress party staged protests across Maharashtra in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. They demanded Shah's apology and dismissal from the Union Cabinet. Rallies dubbed 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanman' were held in various districts, with memorandums submitted to district collectors.

The Congress party organized statewide protests in Maharashtra Tuesday, reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar. The opposition party described Shah's remarks as an insult to the architect of India's Constitution and demanded his dismissal from the Union Cabinet.

Districts across Maharashtra saw 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanman' rallies, led by prominent Congress members like Amit Deshmukh and Shivaji Kalge. Participants submitted memorandums to district collectors expressing condemnation and demanding accountability from Shah and the BJP.

In addition to protests in places like Latur and Nanded, significant marches occurred in Amravati and Akola. Over the coming days, further demonstrations are planned in Jalna, showing Congress's resolve to protest against Shah's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

