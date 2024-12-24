Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sparked a row on social media by sharing an edited video of ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The clip appeared to show Kejriwal accusing constitution framers of being drunk. However, a longer video clarified he referred to Congress' constitution, not the country's. Sisodia criticized Tiwari's actions.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari ignited online controversy by posting an edited video of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting he accused those who framed the constitution of being intoxicated.
However, expanded footage revealed Kejriwal's comments pertained to Congress' internal constitution. Many users criticized Tiwari's misleading portrayal, accusing him of distortion.
Former deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, called on Tiwari to maintain decorum, highlighting the ethical responsibilities accompanying his parliamentary position. The debate unfolded as Delhi's political landscape heats up ahead of upcoming elections.
