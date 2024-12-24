Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sparked a row on social media by sharing an edited video of ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The clip appeared to show Kejriwal accusing constitution framers of being drunk. However, a longer video clarified he referred to Congress' constitution, not the country's. Sisodia criticized Tiwari's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:51 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari ignited online controversy by posting an edited video of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting he accused those who framed the constitution of being intoxicated.

However, expanded footage revealed Kejriwal's comments pertained to Congress' internal constitution. Many users criticized Tiwari's misleading portrayal, accusing him of distortion.

Former deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, called on Tiwari to maintain decorum, highlighting the ethical responsibilities accompanying his parliamentary position. The debate unfolded as Delhi's political landscape heats up ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024