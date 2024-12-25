Left Menu

Majhi congratulates Kambhampati on appointment as new Odisha governor

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday congratulated Hari Babu Kambhampati on his appointment as the new governor of Odisha.President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the evening accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das as the governor of Odisha and appointed Mizoram governor Kambhampati in his place.Deputy CM KV Singh Deo also congratulated the new governor.It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on his appointment as the new Governor of Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-12-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 00:17 IST
Majhi congratulates Kambhampati on appointment as new Odisha governor
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday congratulated Hari Babu Kambhampati on his appointment as the new governor of Odisha.

President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the evening accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das as the governor of Odisha and appointed Mizoram governor Kambhampati in his place.

Deputy CM KV Singh Deo also congratulated the new governor.

''It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on his appointment as the new Governor of Odisha. Your exemplary leadership and dedication to public service will undoubtedly guide our state towards greater heights. I look forward to working together to further the development and prosperity of Odisha,'' he posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024