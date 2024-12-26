Left Menu

Civilizational Justice: A Quest for Historical Truth in India

The RSS-linked magazine 'Organiser' discusses the need for a truthful debate on temple-mosque disputes in India, emphasizing the quest for civilizational justice over religious supremacy. The editorial calls for a harmonious society, urging an honest reflection on historical truths and constitutional rights to address these disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:33 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked magazine 'Organiser' has spotlighted the ongoing temple-mosque disputes in India, urging a national discourse focused on historical veracity and civilizational justice.

In recent commentary, the magazine argues that the debate, exemplified by the conflict in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, extends beyond mere Hindu-Muslim dynamics. It emphasizes the need for an inclusive conversation involving all societal factions.

Echoing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statements, the editorial critiques political manipulation of religious and caste identities, advocating for a truthful recounting of history to foster national harmony and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

