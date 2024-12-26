Delhi Women Protest: Unkept Promises of the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'
Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha leaders protested near Arvind Kejriwal's residence, accusing him of deceiving Delhi women with the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'. They claimed that a similar scheme was promised during Punjab elections but remains unfulfilled. AAP plans to implement the scheme in Delhi if reelected.
In a heated demonstration, leaders and workers of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha gathered outside the residence of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of betraying the women of Delhi through the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.
The protestors argued that a similar initiative was promised by the AAP during the Punjab Assembly elections, where women have yet to receive the pledged Rs 1,100 per month, as articulated in 2022.
The Delhi government announced the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna' in its 2024-25 budget, offering a monthly payment of Rs 1,000. Kejriwal has promised an increase to Rs 2,100 if AAP continues its rule in Delhi. The protest, led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey, moved from Ashoka Road toward Kejriwal's residence, where police barriers halted their progress. Assembly polls are slated for February next year.
