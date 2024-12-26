Left Menu

Delhi Women Protest: Unkept Promises of the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha leaders protested near Arvind Kejriwal's residence, accusing him of deceiving Delhi women with the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'. They claimed that a similar scheme was promised during Punjab elections but remains unfulfilled. AAP plans to implement the scheme in Delhi if reelected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:53 IST
Delhi Women Protest: Unkept Promises of the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated demonstration, leaders and workers of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha gathered outside the residence of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of betraying the women of Delhi through the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

The protestors argued that a similar initiative was promised by the AAP during the Punjab Assembly elections, where women have yet to receive the pledged Rs 1,100 per month, as articulated in 2022.

The Delhi government announced the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna' in its 2024-25 budget, offering a monthly payment of Rs 1,000. Kejriwal has promised an increase to Rs 2,100 if AAP continues its rule in Delhi. The protest, led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey, moved from Ashoka Road toward Kejriwal's residence, where police barriers halted their progress. Assembly polls are slated for February next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024